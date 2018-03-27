More local schools involved in World Water Day activities

When the taps ran dry yesterday at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, some pupils waited as Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources scooped water from a pail for them to wash their hands at a basin in the canteen.

"It is important for Singaporeans, especially our younger generation who have not experienced water shortage or water rationing, to continue to be mindful of the importance of water conservation," she told reporters.

The school in Bishan is one of the 95 across all levels that have held or are going to hold water-rationing exercises this month, as part of the month-long activities following Singapore World Water Day on March 3.

During the exercise, the water supply to taps is cut off and students use water in pails to wash their hands.

The number of schools taking part is double that of last year, and involves 43,000 students across the island.

At Kuo Chuan yesterday, the children were taught ways to reduce water usage, such as by taking shorter showers, using a mug when brushing teeth and washing clothes on a full load.

This is the first time the school is participating in the exercise but principal Madam Teo Ching Ling said it has been teaching children how to save water through other lessons and activities.

She said: "It is important for them to have that sense of reality that water is precious and not something to be taken for granted."