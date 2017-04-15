More measures against vehicle threats

Over the past year, the Home Team has enhanced its capabilities to prevent and respond to terror attacks by better equipping its response forces and improving its surveillance and analytics abilities.

"However, as attacks around the world have shown, it is not possible to completely prevent such attacks," a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesman said in reply to queries by The New Paper, adding that this is a challenge faced by security agencies globally.

MHA advises companies with heavy vehicles and drivers to:

Secure the premises where vehicles are stored to prevent unauthorised entry, using measures such as perimeter fencing and CCTV cameras.

Drivers should never leave their vehicles and keys unattended.

Companies with fleet management systems that track their vehicles' location should investigate any unusual movement, including unapproved use of vehicles by employees. They should notify the police immediately if they notice anything suspicious, or if vehicles are missing or stolen.

MHA is also doing more to ensure events and buildings are protected against terror attacks through legislative amendments, the spokesman said.

The Public Order Act was amended recently to require organisers of large or higher-risk events to ensure necessary security measures, such as physical barriers to prevent vehicle-borne threats.

A new Infrastructure Protection Act will be introduced later this year to require new large-scale developments to include security measures at the design stage.

These may also include measures against vehicle-borne threats, the spokesman said.

The Act may also require owners of premises to adopt additional protective measures, such as bag checks, during heightened security climates. - ANG HWEE MIN