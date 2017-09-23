The more the merrier, all walking together

(Above, from left): Mr Eric Ng, Mr Owyong Kong Khiong, sisters Serena, Margaret and Violet Kang, Ms Connie Wu, Ms Kang Jia Lin and Mr Jeffrey Kang at the Jubilee Big Walk in 2015.

Keep a lookout for the Kang clan at the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk.

Avid walkers Eileen Kang, 56, and her husband Eric Ng, 57, a site supervisor, rarely miss their weekly outings.

So much so that Madam Kang, an office administrator, invites family members to join in their regular walks. And these family members will be joining them in this year's Big Walk.

Among them are Madam Kang's siblings Violet,Margaret,Jeffrey,Serena, 55, and Serena's husband, Mr Owyong Kong Khiong.

Madam Kang's niece, Ms Connie Wu, an associate programme director in her 40s, and a friend are also taking part in the Big Walk but they registered separately for the event.

The youngest member of the two groups is 20, the oldest, 65.

Said Madam Kang: "We have done this for several years. Walking is a good way to pass the time, bond, and share stories about the past.

"Once, we walked from Bukit Timah Hill along the old railway track, to the old Yeo Hiap Seng building.

"We have walked from Labrador Park to Chinatown for breakfast and have gone for walks on Pulau Ubin."

Mr Ng said the group of them usually walk on Sunday mornings, from about 6.30am.

They had taken part in the Jubilee Big Walk in 2015.

Ms Wu said: "We took part in the Big Walk this year because it will be a great platform for us to do a fun activity together."