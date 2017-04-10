More neighbourhood centres set for a new shine

One of the upgraded neighbourhood centres is in Bukit Batok.

Estate upgrading plans are afoot in 14 neighbourhood centres (NCs) across Woodlands, Toa Payoh and Pasir Ris, potentially featuring new works such as playgrounds and shelters built under a Housing Board scheme.

The HDB yesterday revealed new plans for the three estates as it gave an update on upgrading works elsewhere under its Remaking Our Heartland scheme.

Starting next Sunday, the HDB will hold exhibitions separately in Woodlands, Toa Payoh and Pasir Ris, unveiling more details on the NC rejuvenation plans and inviting residents to give their feedback.

Upgrading in these three towns covers 14 NCs, comprising about 670 shops and potentially benefiting more than 500,000 residents.

Separately, the HDB said it has spent $19 million of the budgeted $42 million to upgrade 21 NCs - comprising 1,500 shops - in East Coast, Hougang and Jurong Lake.

Upgrading works have been completed in 11 of the 21 NCs, with the remaining 10 set to be progressively completed by 2019. The upgrading works will benefit more than 800,000 residents living in these three areas, said the HDB.

One of the 11 upgraded NCs in Bukit Batok Street 11 now boasts the first community herb garden in an NC, and the first community pavilion in an NC to feature a self-irrigated greenery system on the roof.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY