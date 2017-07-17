More opportunities for youth to volunteer overseas

Singaporean youth will get more chances to volunteer overseas through opportunities provided by the National Youth Council (NYC) and an enhanced Youth Expedition Programme (YEP).

There will now be 6,000 volunteering and engagement opportunities offered within Asia each year, up from the yearly 4,000, said NYC chief executive officer David Chua at the launch of Youth Corps Singapore's YEP photojournalism exhibition yesterday.

He said he hoped the exhibition, a ground-up initiative that showcased young people's contributions to the community and the region, will encourage others to step out of their comfort zones here and head overseas to explore opportunities and learn more about their Singapore identity.

Guest of honour for the exhibition, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, also emphasised the importance of ground-up youth-led initiatives at a separate event earlier yesterday.

COMMUNITY

At the launch of the People's Association (PA) Youth Movement Loves Red campaign, the MP for Sembawang GRC and Second Minister for Defence said it represented youth taking a step to build a closely-knit community and would help foster patriotism.

Spearheaded by PA's Youth Executive Committees, it celebrates Singapore's 52nd birthday and will run for the next two months with more than 70 projects.

The first one, an Amazing Race-style event yesterday, saw 150 youth enjoying games related to Singapore's identity and heritage.

The campaign aims to give youth an opportunity to show their national pride. Activities include home refurbishment for the disadvantaged, and a food collection and distribution drive.

Mr Ong said: "If we are confident and proud of who we are as Singaporeans, we will be able to stand fast and resolute in the face of adversity."