More partners join SUTD at its Capstone project showcase

A flying car, an automated device which can pick up rubbish from the sea and a motorcycle helmet which allows you to look behind without you having to turn your head.

These were some of the highlights at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) students' Capstone (Final Year) project showcase yesterday.

The lead for the Capstone project, associate professor Bige Tuncer, said she is happy that there are more companies partnering with the university this year.

"There are 51 projects in total and 48 of them are with industry partners," she said.

"We are also happy to note that there are 33 companies partnering us, as compared to 29 last year."

Partners include companies in the marine industry, Changi Airport and the Ministry of Law.

She said: "As we become more experienced in Capstone, we would achieve better technical depth and also gain more experience with the companies."

Mr Lim Yi, a group member involved in the Autonomous Marine Debris Collector project, told The New Paper their biggest takeaway was not only working with Sembcorp Marine as it gives them exposure, but also to learn to balance the requirements between multiple stakeholders - in this case, the school and the company.

He said: "While the company wants to get as much as they can out of this project, the school also requires us to work within academic requirements.

"So we have to learn to manage the two and source for alternatives that do not compromise the quality of the product."