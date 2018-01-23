More protection for walkway at Sungei Buloh after crocodile sighting

Nature watchers had to wait for up to half an hour before the crocodile crawled into the bushes and into the water.

The National Parks Board (NParks) will be extending a barricade to a pedestrian pathway where a crocodile was spotted in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve over the weekend.

Nature watchers were surprised at the sight of a crocodile in the middle of the pathway and had to wait for up to half an hour before it crawled into the bushes and into the water.

Ms Judy Liew posted a video of the encounter on Nature Society Singapore's Facebook page, creating a hubbub online.

Ms Liew, who works in customer service support, said she had gone to the reserve on Saturday during high tide, at around 1.45pm.

"I didn't expect to see crocodiles around, as usually they will be feeding in the water during high tide."

She had walked about 300m to 500m from the visitor centre when she saw a crocodile lying across the footpath.

She said the groups of people on either side of the 2m-long crocodile could not cross over.

"I went on Sunday again and saw another crocodile on the pathway, but I do not know whether it was the same one," Ms Liew said.

Mr How Choon Beng, director of the reserve, said yesterday that NParks monitors visitor trails daily and has been setting up barricades at sections where crocodiles have been seen to prevent them from climbing onto the trail. - LYDIA LAM