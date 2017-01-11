More rules for haze-free products

Consumers shopping for items such as kitchen towels and toilet paper will be better armed to hit those who contribute to the haze where it hurts: the pocket.

The criteria for an eco-labelling scheme for pulp and paper products are being made more stringent. Companies that want to tout the "green" label have to do more to prove that they do not contribute to the miasma from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Among other things, pulp and paper companies applying for the certification must improve peatland management.

This includes having a standard operating procedure to assess fire danger rating daily, said the Singapore Environment Council yesterday.

The charity administers the 25-year-old Singapore Green Labelling Scheme.

There are 25 requirements under the new criteria, up from the earlier 10. The new scheme is also more robust in that it includes upstream measures.

Applications for the enhanced certification opened yesterday, and the old logo will be phased out in July next year.

Consumers can expect to see products certified under the enhanced scheme in the second half of the year, said the council's head of eco-certifications.

