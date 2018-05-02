More serivces to give children, even foetuses, meaningful farewell

She was heartbroken when she discovered a close friend had an abortion early this year.

Ms Angjolie Mei, 37, a funeral director, said her friend told her she had two choices after the abortion - to keep the foetus's remains, which was kept in a small clinical container, or discard it with other biohazard waste.

Her friend chose the former.

Ms Angjolie said: "She did not know there were other options, like having a cremation for her unborn child. When I told her about it, she took it up immediately."

Touched by this incident, Ms Angjolie decided to start a funeral service that plans commemoration ceremonies for foetuses, infants and young children. She heads the funeral parlour, The Life Celebrant.

Ms Angjolie's Angel Star service includes a ceremony that allows family members to participate in funeral preparations by bathing and dressing their young loved ones before they are placed in a casket.

The usual practice involves sending the body straight to cremation.

Ms Angjolie said this is because some traditional Chinese families believe children should be cremated as soon as possible.

"This means families don't have the time to take a step back and grieve for their loss," she said.

"But these days, people are more open-minded and believe that a proper 'send-off' is important. We want to slow down the process and give them time to grieve, which I believe can be therapeutic for them."

For single parents, such a process can also mean emotional support through a difficult time.

Said Ms Angjolie: "It can be a lonely experience for them. We want to help them through it, showing them they are not alone and giving their child a meaningful farewell."

Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors also provides bathing and dressing services for deceased children.

Its human resource manager Nicole Yeo said: "People usually organise wakes, memorials or commemoration services for children but less so for foetuses and stillbirths.

UNCOMMON

"They are also dealing with a lot of grief, and it is not common for them to have a memorial."

Another funeral parlour, Holyland Casket, provides similar services for the young, such as personal tributes, fingerprint keepsakes and cremation commemoration services.

Its funeral director Justin Ng said: "It is becoming a trend these days for people to commemorate and celebrate different stages of life, including death."