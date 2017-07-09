More Singaporeans finding love online

After several failed relationships, administrative manager June Chan was married in January this year. Thanks to a dating app, she said.

Ms Chan, 41, said her friends had encouraged her to try esync, a dating app, after a break-up two years ago.

Now she actively encourages singles to try online platforms and dating apps as they "help in finding someone who's similar or matching in criteria".

Ms Chan said she met her husband Tay Boon Wah, 42, in February last year on esync.

Like her, many Singaporeans are turning to social media platforms and online dating apps to find a partner.

The Marriage and Parenthood Survey 2016, released by the National Population and Talent Division on Friday (June 7), showed more Singaporeans are now comfortable with meeting their partners through online dating channels. The figure has more than doubled from 19 per cent in 2012 to 43 per cent in 2016.

The study surveyed a total of 2,940 single Singapore residents between the ages of 21 to 45 years old from August to December last year.

Among singles who were dating or had dated previously, 13 per cent met their partner through online channels, almost doubling from 7 per cent in 2012.

Singaporeans that the Straits Times spoke to cited several advantages that dating apps and online channels have over old-school dating methods.

Mr Eric Teo, 27, who is an active user of the popular dating application, Tinder, said that online dating applications facilitates the search process for potential partners and reduces the likelihood of rejection.

"It's easier to meet strangers as people on the app are actively looking for people or at least open to the idea of meeting new people," he added.

Some also cited the convenience that online dating channels offer.

"You can use it on the go and especially so if you are busy, which might be a stumbling block to meeting new people and potential partners in real life," said Mr Desmond Sim, 31, who met his current partner on the dating app, Coffee Meets Bagel.