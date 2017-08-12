More Singaporeans opting for exotic travel destinations

This year's Natas travel fair comprises 80 exhibitors over 700 booths at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

While Europe and Japan remain popular here, more travellers prefer to stay within one country and head to exotic destinations.

Dynasty Travel said that, while there has been a 15 per cent increase in year-end bookings to Europe compared with the same period last year, top destinations now include the Nordic regions such as Finland, with the Aurora Borealis being one of the main attractions.

Its spokesman Alicia Seah said besides the Nordic countries, there have been more bookings made for travel to Portugal and Eastern Europe.

The travel agency is one of 80 exhibitors occupying over 700 booths at the 51st National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) travel fair at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The fair, which offers free entry, started yesterday and will run till tomorrow.

CTC Travel, which has also returned to the fair, said travellers appear keen to explore different cities in familiar continents.

"Russia, Croatia and Greece have also become very popular destinations for the mature traveller. This is because many have been to Europe at least once and are now keen to venture to new, less common places," said its marketing vice-president Sylvia Tan.

And instead of traversing across Europe, travellers now prefer to focus on one country for a more "in-depth" experience.

Ms Seah added: "Travellers now prefer to spend around 10 days in a single European country, compared to hopping around various places."

Recent terror attacks in cities such as London and Paris have not deterred travellers.

"There has been a very fast recovery, two weeks later and Singaporeans are back... The impact has been minimal," said Ms Seah.