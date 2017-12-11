More staff, buses during first of 2 full day SMRT closures

Crowded bus stops and confused commuters were a common sight along parts of the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) yesterday during the first of two scheduled full-day closures.

But the addition of 400 on-ground personnel, 700 bus captains and 350 buses kept crowds moving swiftly.

EWL stations between Tiong Bahru and Tuas Link and two NSL stations, Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak, were shut down fully yesterday. This was done to "significantly accelerate" resignalling works, said LTA following a train collision last month that arose from signalling issues.

Aside from the next full-day closure on Sunday, Dec 17, the same stations will cease services earlier on Fridays and Saturdays and begin later on Saturdays and Sundays til Dec 31.

Affected commuters yesterday were able to take bridging buses on one of four routes - Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang, Outram Park and Jurong East, Joo Koon and Jurong East and Joo Koon and Tuas Link - with buses travelling in both directions.

An express shuttle bus service between Boon Lay and Outram Park, stopping at Jurong East and Buona Vista was also available early in the weekend's mornings to ferry shift workers - the buses departed Boon Lay at 5am and 5.15am and left Outram Park at 6.10am and 6.25am.

Fares for the buses follow the usual rail fare structure.

Though queues for the buses were long, especially at Jurong East, which was hit by heavy rain yesterday night, shuttle buses arrived frequently.

Commuters The New Paper spoke to did not face too much difficulty navigating the routes, even if some arrived at stations unaware of the closure.

Mr Jia Fan, a 22-year-old naval officer who took a shuttle bus from Boon Lay to Jurong East late yesterday morning said the experience was smooth, despite him not being aware of the closure.

He said: "There are a lot of signs telling you where to go, and I think it is quite thoughtful as there is so much manpower involved."

REPAIRS

During the closure, two teams worked to replace three track circuits in 5½ hours. (See report below.)

During regular maintenance hours, replacing even one track circuit might take up to three nights.

Not all commuters had the smoothest of mornings, though. Mr Li Kui, 30, who works in construction, was heading to Chinatown Point and was confused by the closure, though he approached staff for help.

Mr Li said: "All the brochures and the signs were in English, I don't understand (them)."

Ms Lee Siew Lan, 45, took almost two hours to get from Outram Park to Clementi after seeing her daughter off at Changi Airport in the morning.

She was also unaware that a shuttle bus service was available from Jurong East to Bukit Batok.

Said the clerk: "Usually ittakes me 45 minutes to get home but it has been two hours and I am still waiting for a taxi."