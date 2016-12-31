More train trips on NEL during peak periods

SBS Transit yesterday announced that it will add 40 more trips a week to the North East Line during morning peak hours on weekdays, beginning on Tuesday.

One new train will be added to the schedule, taking the total number of trains in service from 7.30am to 9.30am to 30, SBS Transit said in a press release.

The waiting time for trains during that timeslot is currently between 2.5min and 3.2min, The Straits Times reported.

With eight new trips added per weekday - excluding public holidays - the waiting time for trains will be decreased to between 2.25min and 3.2min.