More workers in disputes to get help

More workers can receive help in resolving employment-related disputes from today, as two offices that tackle such issues begin operations.

The Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) will conduct mediation for salary-related claims. Should mediation fail, the claims will be heard by the Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT).

TADM and ECT will cover 90 per cent of the 3.67 million workforce. Previously, only workers covered under the Employment Act could take salary claims to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Managers and executives earning a basic salary of more than $4,500 a month were excluded, and had to take their cases to the civil courts.

There is no salary cap on workers seeking help from the TADM, which can also provide advice and mediation for employment issues not covered by employment laws.

Launching the initiative yesterday at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability (DNI), Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said it will provide a "cheaper, better, faster way" to resolve disputes compared with going to the civil courts.

TADM and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices will now come under a new company called Tripartite Alliance Limited.

This allows the Government, unions and employers to pool resources and expertise to better help workers, said Mr Lim.

TADM services for Singaporeans and permanent residents will be located at DNI in Jurong. Foreign workers can go to the MOM Services Centre in Bendemeer.

MOM said more than nine in 10 salary claims are currently resolved through mediation by the ministry or via rulings by the labour court.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY