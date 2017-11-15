Most of BTO flats launched to be built using new method

For the first time, most of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats launched will be built using a new prefabricated method that reduces the number of workers needed at construction sites, the Housing Board said yesterday.

Of the 4,829 BTO flats launched across five projects in the latest HDB sales exercise, 80 per cent, will be built using the prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction (PPVC) method.

The three PPVC projects in this exercise are the 1,300-unit Fernvale Glades in Sengkang, the 388-unit Northshore Edge in Punggol and the 2,192-unit Tampines GreenCourt.

Use of this new construction technology means safety hazards and inconvenience to the public will be minimised.

The method allows buildings to be made in a Lego-like manner, with building modules being fabricated in off-site factories.

It is a major part of the Government's push towards raising productivity in the construction sector.

HDB is aiming for 35 per cent of all BTO flats offered being built using this technology by 2019.

This year, 22 per cent of BTO flats launched will use PPVC. PPVC flats will come with floor and wall finishes, internal doors, window frames, sanitary fittings and a base coat of paint.

HDB will not be offering the Optional Component Scheme (OCS) - which allows BTO buyers to pick these furnishings as an option - with PPVC flats.

It said: "This will allow flat buyers to move into their flats more quickly as less renovation work is required.

"Flat buyers who prefer to choose their own finishes/fittings can opt for non-PPVC flats, where OCS will continue to be offered."

The BTO flats on offer are in the mature towns of Geylang and Tampines, as well as in Punggol and Sengkang.