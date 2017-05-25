Most dangerous when hungry

Komodo dragons are usually not aggressive unless hungry.

"Food is the number one trigger. If they are not hungry, they will not bite just to bite," said Dr Bryan Fry, an expert on Komodo dragons and venom from the University of Queensland.

And contrary to popular belief, Komodo dragons are not "dirty mouthed".

Rather than the widely believed bacteria and pathogens that cause life-threatening infections in the prey, Komodo dragons use a combination of sharp serrated teeth and venom to inflict maximum physical damage.

The venom prevents blood from clotting and lowers blood pressure, causing the victim to go to into shock.

Dr Fry said: "The bite to his leg was a classic attack intended to cripple...making victims vulnerable to further attacks."

Ms Shirley Tee, course manager for the diploma in hospitality and tourism in Nanyang Polytechnic, said that tourists who are on eco-tours or visiting areas with wildlife should be aware of the surroundings and maintain a safe distance from wildlife.

She also encouraged them to purchase travel insurance, and seek help from locals and get medical treatment immediately when in danger or hurt.