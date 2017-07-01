Most pre-enlistees want tough vocations in army

More than half of army pre-enlistees currently indicate guards and infantry as their first choice, revealed Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen.

In an interview ahead of the annual SAF Day today, Dr Ng said that more than 60 per cent of pre-enlistees wanted to join these two "tough" vocations.

It was announced in September last year that young men starting national service this November will be able to choose from 33 vocations across the Singapore Armed Forces, police and civil defence.

Only the commando and naval diving units, whose requirements are more stringent, cannot be picked.

The minister also expressed how heartened he was by the SAF volunteer corps, adding that Singapore is poised for a future that is secure.

Dr Ng said: "And the way they have responded to vocation (interest), the way that Singaporeans have responded to the (SAF) Volunteer Corps - various signs in terms of what they believe in and how they perform - gives me the confidence that our future is secure when it comes to military defence."

In a bid to boost Singapore's cybersecurity, Dr Ng also announced that come November this year, the SAF will inaugurate a new Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4) Command.

This new command will comprise of two groups - the recently established Cyber Defence Group (CDG) and the existing C4 Operations Group. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN