Mother and 2-year-old daughter taken to hospital after car hits taxi in Paya Lebar

The 37-year-old woman and her young daughter were taken to hospital

A mother and her two-year-old daughter were taken to hospital after the car they were in collided with a taxi at a Paya Lebar junction on Friday (June 23) morning.

Photos of the accident sent to citizen journalism site Stomp show a silver car and a yellow ComfortDelgro cab facing against traffic.

Debris is strewn on the road, at the junction of Paya Lebar Road, Eunos Avenue 5 and Geylang East Central, and the front of the silver car is badly damaged, the photos show.

The police told the Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to the accident at 11.03am.

"A 37-year-old woman was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and a two-year-old child was taken conscious to KKH," said the police spokesman.

ST understands they were both in the silver car.

Police investigations are ongoing.