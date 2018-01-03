Mother of ex-national table tennis player convicted for offering bribe

The mother of former national table tennis player Li Hu was convicted yesterday of offering a bribe to an official to be lenient to her son in disciplinary proceedings.

Su Fengxian, 54, was found guilty after a three-day trial of offering 2,000 euros (S$3,200) to Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) technical director Loy Soo Han in Oct 2016.

The case was adjourned to Jan 30 for sentencing arguments and mitigation.

Su was in China when she heard that her son, then 28, was facing disciplinary action by the STTA for breaching its rules. She pleaded in vain with STTA officials to be lenient via phone calls and Facebook messenger.

When her attempts failed, she flew to Singapore and offered a bribe to Mr Loo.

Su faces a fine of up to $100,000 or up to five years' jail, or both. - SELINA LUM