Mother, two daughters accused of pouring hot water on woman

Sisters Hasniza and Haslinda lsmail are each out on $30,000 bail.

A 67-year-old woman and her two daughters have been taken to court for allegedly pouring hot water on a 27-year-old woman, causing her to suffer potentially life-threatening injuries.

On one occasion, the woman's older daughter is said to have poured hot water directly onto the groin of Ms Nursadiqah Sanusi, whose relationship with the trio was not disclosed in court papers.

Hasmah Sulong, Haslinda Ismail, 31, and Hasniza Ismail, 37, had each been charged with one count of causing grievous hurt in their Woodlands Drive flat.

One of the incidents was said to have taken place last year, when Hasmah and younger daughter Haslinda allegedly poured hot water on Ms Nursadiqah.

The court papers did not state whether mother and daughter had jointly carried out the alleged assault.

The alleged assault by older daughter Hasniza was said to have taken place this year, between Jan 2 and 16.

She is accused of causing severe burns to Ms Nursadiqah's groin by pouring hot water on it and other liquids onto her.

The three women are represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation. They were assigned the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

Hasmah's Institute of Mental Health evaluation is still pending, Mr Tan yesterday told a district court. She has been remanded at Changi Women's Prison and her case will be mentioned in court on March 22.

Her two daughters are each out on $30,000 bail and will be back in court on April 26.

If found guilty of causing grievous hurt by using a heated substance, the trio face a fine and a jail term of up to 15 years each.