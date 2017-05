Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong surprised residents at Hougang Avenue 8 yesterday with pink carnations for Mother's Day. Mr Lee, his fellow Ang Mo Kio GRC MPs Koh Poh Koon, Intan Azura Mokhtar, Ang Hin Kee, Darryl David and Gan Thiam Poh, and Sengkang West MP Lam Pin Min gave out about 10,000 flowers.

