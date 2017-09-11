Motorcyclist, 23, dies after SLE accident

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in the accident on Seletar Expressway on Sept 10

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist died in an accident on Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (Sept 10) afternoon.

It had earlier been reported that it was a hit-and-run accident, but the police has since clarified that this was not the case.

Police were alerted to the accident, which occurred in the direction of Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), at 1.33pm.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he had suffered from traumatic arrest - which meant his heart stopped beating - and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered en route to the hospital.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

It is understood that he suffered a head injury and a fractured left arm.

His pillion rider, a 22-year-old man, was conscious when taken to KTPH, and had abrasions on his left limb.

Police investigations are ongoing.

At 1.59pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted about the accident, saying there was "congestion" until the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit, and that motorists should avoid the second and third lanes.

There was still heavy traffic as of 4.01pm.