Motorcyclist, 23, killed in SLE hit-and-run

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) yesterday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the accident, which occurred in the direction of Bukit Timah Expressway, at 1.33pm.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

He had suffered from traumatic cardiac arrest - his heart had stopped beating. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered en route to the hospital.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered a head injury and a fractured left arm.

His pillion rider, a 22-year-old man, was conscious when taken to KTPH and had abrasions on his left limb.