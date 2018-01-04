Motorcyclist, 31, killed in accident on PIE

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday morning.

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle at 6.54am yesterday.

It occurred on the PIE towards Tuas, after the Upper Jurong Road exit.

ST understands the man was Malaysian and no other vehicle was involved.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident at 6.55am and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A photo of the aftermath, posted on Telegram, shows a blue tent at the extreme right lane, with traffic cones marking off the lane.

The Land Transport Authority on its traffic news Twitter account said the accident caused congestion up to Upper Jurong Road, Pioneer Road North and Jalan Bahar.

Investigations are ongoing.