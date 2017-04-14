Motorcyclist almost run over by lorry at Woodlands

A motorcyclist was injured in an accident with a lorry at Woodlands on Thursday (April 14) night.

The accident happened as the lorry was attempting to make a u-turn at Khalsa Crescent, Lianhe Wanbao reported.



Meanwhile, two motorcycles were coming from the opposite direction.



A 34-year-old motorcyclist was nearly run over by the lorry, the Chinese evening daily said.



He fell under the heavy vehicle and was trapped between two wheels, a witness told Wanbao.



The other rider sounded his horn urgently and the lorry stopped just in time to avoid running over the fallen motorcyclist, Wanbao said.



Police said they were alerted to the incident along Khalsa Crescent towards Admiralty Road West at 8.23pm.



The victim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

