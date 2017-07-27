Certis Cisco officers flung off bike in SLE accident

In-car camera footage showing Mr Danny Raj Muniappan and Mr Trivikram R.L. about to crash into a stationary car.

He was checking his left wing mirror when he was jolted by a bang.

Mr Mohammad Wirman Saptu, 36, a sideloader operator at Jurong port, told The New Paper: "I heard a vroom sound, and the next moment, I saw a motorcycle crashing into a stationary white car.

"Both the motorcyclist and pillion rider were thrown off the bike on impact, with the pillion rider flying into the air and landing several metres away from the car."

The crash happened on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Lentor Avenue exit on Monday morning.

Mr Wirman, who was driving in the second lane, was on his way to Johor Baru with his wife and their three-year-old son, when he noticed the stationary Audi in the rightmost lane.

The boot of the car was open, with the hazard lights on.

Mr Wirman and several motorists quickly got out to help.

He said: "The rider was gasping for breath and his shinbone protruded from his left leg.

"The other guy did not have any visible injuries. I helped in clearing the obstacles on the road but dared not touch either of them."

The rider, Mr Danny Raj Muniappan, 25, and his pillion, Mr Trivikram R.L., 21, had just ended their shift at Changi Airport, where they work as Certis Cisco officers.

Both men were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with severe injuries, said the former's father, Mr Muniappan Govindaraju, who spoke to The Straits Times at the hospital yesterday.

The 55-year-old, who runs a chendol business in Selangor, said doctors told him his son suffered a ruptured bladder, a fractured pelvic bone and lost a lot of blood.

He also broke his left arm and left leg - in two places each - and has been unconscious since the accident.

Pillion rider Mr Trivikram also suffered a fractured pelvic bone and a broken leg.

He has been in and out of consciousness and has not been able to speak. Both are still warded in the intensive care unit.

"My son (Danny) isn't in (a) very good condition, the doctors are doing all they can," said Mr Muniappan.

"Doctors told me that they will wait until next week to operate because Danny has some swelling and blood clots in his brain," he added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they sent two ambulances to the accident scene. Police investigations are ongoing.