Motorcyclist dies after crashing into open car door

A 34-year-old man involved in a road accident on Wednesday has been arrested.

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car door which was opened without warning at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, police said.

Mr Ridzuan Abdul Latiff, 27, was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car had stopped at a traffic light and, for reasons unknown, a passenger in the front seat of the car allegedly opened the door twice, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The motorcyclist, who was riding towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, crashed into the open door. The impact threw him into the air and he landed some distance away, said Wanbao.

The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said.

Passers-by stopped to help, some directing traffic while a former medic tried to resuscitate the rider.

Police investigations are ongoing.