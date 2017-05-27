Motorcyclist dragged under vehicle after being hit twice

(Above) The motorcyclist fell onto the next lane after being hit and was subsequently run over by the white car and dragged for several metres.

(Above) The motorcyclist was hit as the black car switched lanes.

A Facebook video of a motorcyclist being hit by two cars on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) has gone viral with 91,000 views as of 9.45pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist was first hit by a black car, sweeping him to the next lane. He was then run over by a white car and dragged for several metres.

Sparks are seen from beneath the second vehicle.

The accident was captured on the in-vehicle camera of a vehicle that was travelling directly behind both cars at about 7pm on Wednesday. The 45-second video shows both cars stopping after several metres.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper: "SCDF was alerted to the incident along PIE towards Changi Airport after BKE. SCDF dispatched one Red Rhino and an ambulance to the scene."

TNP understands the motorcyclist sustained "extensive injuries".

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ee, was on his way to work when he saw the accident.

He said: "After the motorcyclist got hit, other cars started honking to alert the white car. Unfortunately, the victim was still dragged for quite a distance."

A police spokesman said: "The police were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along PIE towards Changi.

"A 46-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the National University Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing."

He said no arrests have been made.