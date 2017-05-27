Motorcyclist in hospital after chain collision along SLE

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a chain collision with three cars along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday (May 26) morning.

The accident happened at around 7.30am on the SLE, towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), near the Mandai Exit.

The Straits Times understands that three cars were also involved in the chain collision and were ahead of the motorcyclist.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Mr Huang told Shin Min Daily News in a report on Friday that he saw the accident while on his way to work.

The 45-year-old factory manager said he believed the accident occurred as the cars braked suddenly and the motorcyclist hit the vehicle as it could not stop in time.

He pointed out that the impact was great, and the rear window of the car was shattered.

The motorcyclist lurched from his bike through the broken window of the car in front, he said.

The police told ST that they were alerted to the accident involving three cars and a motorbike at 7.37am.

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES