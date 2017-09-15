Motorcyclist killed in accident with prime mover in Jurong

A 17-year-old pillion rider was trapped under the prime mover.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a prime mover at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Jalan Boon Lay, towards Jalan Bahar, yesterday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted at 1.19pm, and the 46-year-old male prime-mover driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Paper understands that a 17-year-old pillion rider was trapped underneath the prime mover. He was extricated with hydraulic rescue tools and taken to the National University Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

TNP understands that he has a broken leg and is in the intensive care unit.

SCDF dispatched two fire engines, two ambulances and a support vehicle to the scene.

A witness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lin, 62, said he had been at the accident scene for about three hours intermittently.

He went to take a closer look after he saw police and SCDF vehicles from his block of flats overlooking the scene, which faces the Jurong Fire Station.

Said Mr Lin: "I saw the pillion rider's hand move after they pulled him out."

Police are investigating.