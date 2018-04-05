Motorcyclist knocked down by van, teen cyclist dies after car crash

The mangled bicycle used by Wang Yuling lying on the grass after the accident with the car (on the other side of the road).

The motorcycle and its rider is seen lying on the road in a video posted on Stomp.

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving his motorcycle, a taxi and a van yesterday morning.

The accident happened on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas, at around 7.10am, the police said.

In a video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp, the motorcycle can be seen behind a taxi in a line of vehicles on the leftmost lane.

Dashcam footage shows a van approaching the line of vehicles, before crashing into the back of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who is in military uniform, is thrown on to the road along with his motorcycle. He lies there, unmoving, before a man approaches him to help.

The police said the motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The Straits Times understands he suffered abrasions and is not in critical condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In another incident, a teenage cyclist who was hit by a car on Corporation Road last week has died in hospital.

Cyclist Wang Yuling, 19, collided with the car at Corporation Road, towards Boon Lay Way, at around 6.30am on March 27.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state.

The Straits Times understands that she died on Tuesday, and that no arrest has been made yet.

Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday that the teen was from China.

Her father, Mr Wang Hua, 44, told reporters that his daughter had come to Singapore two years ago to work in an electronics company.