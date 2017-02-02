MOU to cultivate students' passion, talent in financial technology

The five local polytechnics and Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) have come together to plan a slew of programmes that will cultivate students' passion and talent in fintech.

They aim to develop a strong talent pool trained in financial technology that will help Singapore become a smart financial centre.

DEEPEN COLLABORATION

Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and SFA signed their first memorandum of understanding yesterday to deepen collaboration between educators and the fintech industry.

Their collaboration will help prepare polytechnic graduates to meet manpower needs in the fintech industry, the association and the polytechnics said in a joint statement.

According to a survey conducted in 2015, Singapore employers estimated 5,100 fintech job openings in network and infrastructure in the three years to 2018, with a further 5,700 jobs in data analytics and cyber security.

The involvement of start-ups, financial institutions and regulatory bodies will ensure that the programmes developed are relevant to industry needs, they said.