MP attacker charged, remanded at IMH

A man was charged yesterday with voluntarily causing hurt to Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng during a Meet-the-People Session in Clementi .

Mohammad Ameen Mohamed Maideen, 32, is also accused of criminal trespass.

The court heard that Ameen entered a first floor unit at Block 334 Clementi Avenue 2 at around 10.10pm on Monday.

He grabbed Dr Tan forcefully around the neck, slammed him backwards against the wall and punched him multiple times, according to court documents.

Ameen, who is now remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), will be back in court on May 10, said District Judge Adam Nakhoda.

Dr Tan gave an account of the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday, writing that a young man had rushed into the interview area during the session and started hitting him.

Dr Tan suffered bruises on his arm and abrasions on his neck.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, Ameen could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

A criminal trespass conviction can bring a jail term of up to three months, fines of up to $1,500 or both. - CHERYL TEE