MP Lily Neo: Man wanted to throw urine at me then stab me in 2014

Facing up to abusive residents at Meet-the-People Session (MPS) is part of the job, said MPs and volunteers.

For Dr Lily Neo (Jalan Besar GRC), it was a close shave with an armed man who wanted to throw urine at her.

She told The New Paper that she was at an MPS in 2014 when a volunteer told her to take the stairs instead of the lift because of a security issue.

After climbing three storeys, she entered through a back door.

"Turns out it was because there was a resident who was waiting by the lift, holding a knife hidden in his bag and a plastic bag filled with urine," she said.

"He was planning to splash me on the face with the urine and then while I was distracted, stab me.

"We called the police and while he denied it at first, he eventually described what he was going to do, saying there were voices in his head telling him to hurt me."

Dr Neo was so shaken by the incident she had nightmares for days. She now tries to ensure someone is with her when she attends her MPS and prefers residents leave their bags outside.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling told TNP that Monday's attack on Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng was unfortunate but such incidents do occur.

She said: "There are times it can get quite tense, but usually the reaction is triggered by other things. It is important to stay calm and reassure residents and volunteers and see how we can best help."

An MPS volunteer of three years, who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan, 23, said: "Almost every week, you get people who are agitated or easily provoked. They often shout at you.

"If it gets threatening, we get an older volunteer to help or just walk away. It can be scary and emotionally draining." - CHEOW SUE-ANN