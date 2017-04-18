Mr Othman Wok - 'He made a multiracial Singapore possible'

Mr Othman Wok, a member of independent Singapore's first Cabinet, died yesterday at the age of 92.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Mr Othman died at the Singapore General Hospital at 12.21pm. He had been ill for some time.

He leaves his wife, four daughters, seven grandchildren, two great-grandsons, a step daughter and three step-grandchildren.

One of his daughters, Miss Diana Othman, 36, told The New Paper that her father had suffered several health complications, including pneumonia, due to his age.

"But my father did not suffer and passed on peacefully.

"He left this world as gracefully as the way he lived his life throughout," she said.

Mr Othman will be buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery today.

HALF-MAST

A ceremonial gun carriage will bear his body from the Sultan Mosque to the Pusara Aman cemetery, said the PMO.

The State flag on all government buildings will be flown at half-mast until the completion of the memorial service, which will be organised by OnePeople.sg tomorrow.

Mr Othman served as an MP for the Pasir Panjang constituency from 1963 to 1981.

He was Minister of Social Affairs, and he served as Singapore's ambassador to Indonesia as well.

He was a strong believer in multi-racialism. On its Facebook page, the People's Action Party said Mr Othman was "one of the earliest proponents of multi-racialism in Singapore".

Mr Othman will be remembered for his work for the Malay community and his contributions in social welfare and sports development.

The PMO hailed Mr Othman, who was one of the signatories of the Separation Agreement, as a "founding father of Singapore".

"He was a key member of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's Cabinet, during the critical period when Singapore was in Malaysia, and then separated from Malaysia to become an independent republic.

"He supported Mr Lee in the fight for a multiracial and multi-religious Singapore, and became one of Mr Lee's closest comrades," it said.

"The Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are sad to learn of the passing of (Mr Othman) and wish to convey their deepest condolences to his family."

President Tony Tan Keng Yam visited the family yesterday afternoon, speaking with Mr Othman's family members and writing a condolence message.

In a Facebook post, Dr Tan said he and his wife are "deeply saddened" by Mr Othman's passing.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a Facebook tribute: "We are indebted to (Mr Othman), and will always be. He made a multiracial Singapore possible, which matters more than anything else we have."

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a statement that with Mr Othman's passing, the community has "lost a strong leader who sought tirelessly to uplift the Community".

Muis highlighted how Mr Othman had a hand in developing the Administration of Muslim Law Act (Amla), calling it his "greatest legacy".

It was the Amla that made the establishment of the Muis, Syariah Court and Registry of Muslim Marriages possible.

The public can pay their respects at Mr Othman's house at 46, Kew Avenue, until 10.30am today.

Highlighting her father's humble nature, Miss Diana said: "He did so much for our country and for my family, but to him, it was never meant to be a big deal. He thought of it as his job, and he did it the best he could.

"That humility is one of his most admirable qualities - he was always such a graceful man."