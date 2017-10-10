M'sia imposes vehicle entry permit requirement

JOHOR BARU: All foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia will soon require a vehicle entry permit (VEP), on top of being subject to the RM20 (S$6.40) road charge (RC), Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai has announced.

He said the VEP would cost RM25 and be valid for five years.

He added that the RC - currently imposed only on vehicles entering from Singapore - would also apply to the northern border with Thailand, either by the end of this year or early next year.

"We will implement the VEP and the RC at border entries between Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia, for cars coming into Sarawak from the two countries at a later stage," he said.

Mr Liow added that the RFID tag could eventually be used to pay the road charge as well, as an alternative to the Touch 'n Go system.