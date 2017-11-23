Much more to do at Singapore Sports Hub

Pedal a boat at the Water Sports Centre, surf at Splash-N-Surf (above) at the Singapore Sports Hub.

We know the Singapore Sports Hub as the venue for the 28th SEA Games, 8th Asean Para Games, International Champions Cup and the Coldplay concert.

The National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium have hosted world-class sporting events such as the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, the Singapore v Argentina football friendly and WTA Finals, as well as concerts by the likes of Jay Chou and Ed Sheeran.

But there is more to the Sports Hub. From fitness sessions to boat rides and kids' classes, there is something for everyone to enjoy, with which they can stay active, entertained and energised.

WATER SPORTS CENTRE

This picturesque venue is located on the Kallang Basin and designed to cater to both elite athletes and the general public.

The centre offers an array of boats for rent, including open-deck and outrigger canoes, single kayaks and sit-on-top double kayaks, pedal boats and even dragon boats.

You can explore the Kallang Basin, take kayaking lessons or join a dragon boat programme.

OCBC ARENA

The OCBC Arena has six indoor sport halls designed for a variety of uses, and sports that can be played there include badminton, fencing, taekwondo, basketball, volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics and table tennis.

There is also a Sports Hub Gym, which has the latest equipment and offers fitness classes such as Zumba, Pilates, and Piloxing, allowing you to enjoy the gym and fitness classes without a hefty lock-in fee.

KALLANG WAVE MALL

The Kallang Wave Mall has a large selection of eateries and shops, as well as a hypermart, the indoor rock climbing wall Climb Central and the outdoor Splash-N-Surf facility.

Climb Central has more than 1,000 sq m of climbing space and is the tallest indoor rock climbing wall in Singapore. It features lead climbing, top rope climbing and boulder wall facilities for climbers of all ages and abilities.

SPLASH-N-SURF

This facility, located on the third storey of Kallang Wave Mall, in front of the National Stadium's Gates 21 and 22, offers the Stingray, Lazy River and Kids Water Playground.

The Stingray is the only aquatic half-pipe ride in Singapore for body-boarding and skim-boarding, where users are able to ride up 90 degrees on a curved wall.

The Lazy Rive is 1m deep and is suitable for people of all ages to relax by floating along at a leisurely pace.

The Kids Water Playground has a Water Play Area and a Kids Pool suitable for families with young children aged 3 to 12.

SPORTS HUB LIBRARY

The Sports Hub Library is a one-stop centre for all resources pertaining to sports, health and active recreation.

It has facilities like video viewing stations, giant chess and checkers and Xbox game stations, available to members.

The library also provides a fully immersive learning experience for its users via a wide variety of activities and programmes, which include exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with local and international athletes and sports celebrities, talks, workshops, contests and competitions.

SINGAPORE SPORTS MUSEUM

This is the only sports-dedicated museum in Singapore, and it caters to the public, sports training academics and international sporting organisations.

Visitors can discover the multifaceted development of sports and explore the sporting heritage of Singapore.

The public can also find artefacts of the old National Stadium, such as seats, speakers and turnstiles, in the museum.

There are daily free craft activities for children, weekday museum tours and monthly children's workshops.

From now until June 30 next year, get a glimpse of the traditional games and sports of South-east Asia at the Games of Yesteryear exhibition.

SHIMANO CYCLING WORLD

Shimano's first experiential and interactive bicycle centre in Singapore aims to enrich and develop the local cycling culture, promote cycling as a lifestyle and heighten awareness of the benefits of cycling.

You can share experiences and get tips from bicycle specialists as well as stay updated on cycling events in Singapore and across the world. You can also discover new routes and trails to experience cycling from a new perspective.

The staff regularly organise activities such as basic bike maintenance workshops, guided tours and talks.

SPORTS FIT-SESSIONS & LEARN-TO-PLAY

Sports FIT-Sessions, the Singapore Sports Hub's in-house community programme, allows anyone to participate in fitness workouts or learn a new sport for free.

It includes daily fitness workouts such as Zumba, Cardio Blast, yoga and SuperFit.Community (Run).

A FIT-Sessions Reward Card has been launched, and participants who take part in the FIT-Sessions can redeem prizes and stand to win tickets to a Sports Hub ticketed event.

Also, learn new sports with certified coaches at the Learn-to-Play sessions on weekends.

OCBC AQUATIC CENTRE

The 3,000-seat OCBC Aquatic Centre is a world-class facility that is host to community-run events as well as premier regional and international aquatic competitions.

It was the host venue for the 28th SEA Games aquatics events, where Joseph Schooling set nine Games records and the synchronised swimming team won their first gold medal.

Besides swimming, members of the public can also participate in aqua fitness classes such as aqua bikes, deepwater aqua and aqua kick-boxing and tabata.

COMMUNITY FACILITIES

There are facilities with free sports activities for the public. These include:

100PLUS Promenade

This features an 888 sq m sports and recreational space around the National Stadium and is Singapore's largest, fully-sheltered civic space. It features an elevated platform that provides picturesque views of the city and acts as a central connector to all major facilities within the Singapore Sports Hub campus.

Skate Park

This features a park course with rails, fun-box and mini-quarter pipe and boasts a variety of basic ramps and obstacles for action sports enthusiasts. It is open to skaters, roller-bladers and BMX riders daily.

Beach Volleyball Court

The area is next to the Water Sports Centre and has two fully equipped beach volleyball courts, which are designed realistically to mimic beaches. Booking of the facility is free.

Hard Courts

The courts are designed mainly for basketball, futsal, and netball. Booking is free.

Lawn Bowls

The area is above the Singapore Sports Museum and features a finely-laid 34m by 18m stretch of lawn with smooth manicured artificial turf. Free yoga sessions are held there on selected days.

