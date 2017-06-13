Muis: Be very wary of ISIS' carefully crafted messages

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has reminded the community to be "very wary" of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's "carefully-crafted messages" on social media, adding that a radicalised individual's support structure may not be able to counter them.

In a media statement yesterday about the arrest of the 22-year-old woman, Muis said the case "reinforces that the danger of self-radicalisation is very real".

"An individual may fall prey to false narratives and teachings on the Internet and social media, such that even a real-life support structure may not be able to counter them," said a Muis spokesman.

He added that Muis and its partners will continue to work to safeguard against exclusivist and extremist ideas from taking root in the community.

REMINDER

Muis added: "This incident is a reminder that there should not be any let-up in our fight against extremist and radicalised teachings."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu took to Facebook yesterday to weigh in on the issue, reminding Singaporeans to stand united amid "challenging times".

Reiterating calls for the community to stay vigilant and report individuals suspected of radicalisation, she said: "If Singaporeans start to shun and reject one another, our society will fracture, and the terrorists will win. We must never let that happen. We must stand with them in these challenging times.

"As Singaporeans, if we stay united, we will prevail." - HARIZ BAHARUDIN