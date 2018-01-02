Muis condemns ISIS video of Singaporean fighter executing man

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has condemned the second propaganda video by terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) featuring Singaporean Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad.

In a media statement released yesterday, a spokesman for Muis - the highest Islamic authority here - said: "The latest video by ISIS is a desperate attempt to recruit individuals to cause carnage in its name and to sow discord between Muslims and non-Muslims."

In the graphic eight-minute video, which is believed to have surfaced on Friday, Shahdan, 39, and two other men are depicted executing three men by shooting them.

Towards the video's conclusion, he tells followers in English to "slay the enemies of Allah wherever you can find them", before shooting a kneeling man.

The first video featuring Shahdan surfaced in September last year. Muis also condemned it.

"ISIS' message blatantly disregards the sanctity of human life that Islam strives to preserve and protect. Muis maintains its position unequivocally," said the spokesman.

In his New Year message on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reiterated that Singapore as a society is striving to become more resilient and cohesive - underscoring how the SGSecure movement has made Singaporeans more aware of the terrorist threat.

He added: "Our security forces are vigilant day and night, on guard against possible attacks. Community and religious leaders of all faiths are working together to strengthen our social cohesion and reject extremist and exclusivist ideologies."

Muis yesterday also urged Muslims here to not share propaganda videos such as the ones that feature Shahdan, reminding them to consult credible religious teachers should they have doubts about the validity of claims in such videos.

"Such videos prey on the minds of the weak or those who do not have proper religious guidance," said the spokesman.

"We must continue to stand together and stop the spread of ISIS' dangerous propaganda."