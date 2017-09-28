MUIS: ISIS video of Singaporean full of dangerous 'distortions'

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has denounced the recruitment video from terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) which features a Singaporean, calling it "full of distortions and falsehood".

In a statement yesterday, a Muis spokesman said that the video is another attempt by ISIS to "spread its militant propaganda by misrepresenting and exploiting Islamic teachings and sentiments".

In the video, a Singaporean fighter named "Abu 'Uqayl" attempts to recruit fighters and urges followers to commit violence in this region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that the man in the video is Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad and that he had encouraged his family to migrate to ISIS' self-declared caliphate.

In Muis' statement, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, said that the video featuring Megat Shahdan, 39, is designed to deliberately mislead Muslim viewers into sympathising with ISIS.

"These distortions are dangerous as they misinterpret and manipulate the teachings of Islam, to influence and convert those who may not be able to discern the truth from the untruths," he said, adding that Megat Shahdan was brainwashed by such dangerous views.

Dr Fatris said the video is one of many similar messages found on many websites on social media and reminded the Muslim community to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the whole purpose of such videos was "propaganda" and warned of their dangers.

He said: "The videos distort the truth, they try and appeal. You get a slew of videos, many of them with charismatic speakers, to try and make people angry and get them to kill someone else."