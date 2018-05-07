Muis launches Touch of Ramadan campaign to welcome fasting month

Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli at the launch of the Touch Of Ramadan campaign.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) launched a campaign yesterday to welcome the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on May 17.

Called the Touch Of Ramadan, it encourages the Muslim community to embrace the principles of "rahmah", or mercy towards mankind.

The messages of the campaign this year are strengthening the family institution, caring for society and showing concern for the environment.

To celebrate Muis' 50th anniversary this year, a series of events have been planned. They include a three-day community event in September and an International Religious Conference in November.

Yesterday's launch at the Al-Falah Mosque in Bideford Road was attended by the new Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs, Mr Masagos Zulkifli.

It began with midday prayers and a lecture by the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram.

The Mufti's message was on developing a Muslim community of beauty and grace.

Mr Masagos said: "It is important that the theme of this Touch Of Ramadan campaign is to make sure that mercy, which Islam professes, is felt by everybody, and not just by fellow Muslims."

BROCHURES

In a first for the campaign, about 60 Muslim and non-Muslim youth ambassadors distributed brochures on Ramadan and its key messages in Orchard Road.

One of them was Mr Gurpinderjeet Singh, 18, a Sikh.

"We are a multi-racial country, but we actually have very little exposure to other religions. That is why I'm doing this," said the Institute of Technical Education student.