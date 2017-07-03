Multi-car collision on ECP lands 60-year-old in hospital

A 60-year-old was sent to hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles along the ECP.

A collision along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) resulted in a 60-year-old man being taken to hospital on Sunday (July 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance along the ECP towards Changi at around 2.20pm.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and a Chinese male in his 60s was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, which was alerted to be on standby to receive him.

Footage of the incident uploaded on citizen journalism website STOMP’s Facebook page showed ten cars on the rightmost lane of the highway, with five showing signs of damage.

At the tail end of the chain, a taxi driver is shown lying on the front seat of his Silvercab taxi while paramedics approach the vehicle.

The vehicle had its bonnet smashed and dislodged.

A tire is also seen strewn on the ground between the cab and the next four cars, which are smashed together.

The first five cars in the chain appeared to have less visible damages.