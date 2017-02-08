Mum-daughter business blooms

As a child, she watched her mother work with flowers in her floral shop, Roselodge.

She became interested in flowers and took up a floristry course offered by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Now 19, Miss Esther Chua graduated last year and helps her mother run that same shop at ITE College West at Choa Chu Kang.

Roselodge was founded by Madam Agnes Kuek in 1989 and used to be at Golden Mile Complex. It opened at ITE College West in November 2015.Miss Chua is an only child. Her father is a company's sole proprietor.

When she was in primary school, she saw her mum, who is now in her early 50s, turn flowers into floral crowns, wristlets and table arrangements. She got hooked.

Miss Chua said: "Many friends asked me if I was sure that floristry was something I wanted to do.

"But I have always been a decisive person and I knew what I wanted, so I went for it."

Ms Joyce Goh, her floristry lecturer, said: "Esther helped her mother revamp the business and has brought new life to the shop by engaging the younger crowd through social media platforms.

"Her attention to detail and eye for beauty makes her creations a hit with the younger customers."

Auditor Chay Yu Xi, 26, a customer , said: "Over the last 10 years, they have been my go-to florist for important parts of my life.

"From when I was trying to woo my girlfriend, now wife, to our anniversaries, and our wedding."

Madam Kuek is grateful she is working with her daughter.

"We have always been close but by working together, our bond has strengthened even more.

"We seem to know each other's thoughts," she said.