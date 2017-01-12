Mustafa's Serangoon Plaza branch to close in Feb

Stock from Mustafa Centre's Serangoon Plaza branch will be transferred to the main store in February.

The Serangoon Plaza branch of 24-hour mall Mustafa will close next month, with stock and staff members to be transferred to the neighbouring Mustafa Centre.

A year ago, The Straits Times reported that Serangoon Plaza was slated for demolition at the end of last year or early this year, with the site to be redeveloped.

This was after the building was bought in an en bloc sale in 2003 by Feature Development, which is developing the 19-storey Centrium Square on the site.

Centrium Square will be a mixed development including office, medical and retail units.

Media reports now confirm that Serangoon Plaza's tenants will move out by next month.

NOTICE

These include retailer Mohamad Mustafa & Shamsuddin, which occupies three floors and about 70 per cent of the total retail space in the building.

According to reports, a notice at the entrance of Mustafa's Serangoon Plaza branch said the store will close on Feb 1, with all merchandise being moved to the neighbouring Mustafa Centre.

Mustafa had been leasing space at Serangoon Plaza since 1985.