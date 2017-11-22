Myanmar duo guilty of bid to abduct engineer

A Myanmar businessman, who suspected his wife of having an affair with an engineer, hired two men to abduct his rival with a view to getting him killed, a district court heard.

Alleged mastermind Aung Aung, also known as Win Kyaw Kyaw Aung, 33, a Singapore permanent resident, has since left Singapore and the police are seeking his arrest.

He recruited Zaw Min Hlaing, 40, and Phyo Min Naing, 34, to abduct Mr Aye Maung Maung Thet alias Thomson, 29, a Singapore permanent resident who was working here in 2015. Mr Aye's current whereabouts are unknown.

Aung's plan was to have Mr Aye abducted, take his house keys and search his home for evidence of the affair with his wife Sandi.

Aung also wanted to have the victim confined at Aloha Changi chalet, interrogate him on the affair and eventually have him killed, investigations showed.

But the attempted abduction from a Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark on June 21, 2015, failed after Mr Aye, who was tasered but refused to be subdued, put up a fierce struggle and shouted for help. When he called on some passers-by to help him, Zaw and Phyo released him and fled, leaving their van parked next to the victim's car.

Yesterday, Zaw and Phyopleaded guilty to their crimes.

Zaw, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was convicted of seven charges, while Phyo admitted to three.

To date, only Myanmar national Yae Wynnt Oaung, 33, an oil trader, has been dealt with in connection with the case.

He was given six weeks' jail in December 2015 for 20 driving-related offences.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse adjourned the case to Friday for mitigation.