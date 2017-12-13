Mysterious high-rise literrer terriorises Cassie Crescent residents

A mahjong table was one of the items thrown from an HDB flat.

Glass bottles, a shoe rack and even a mahjong table. These are some of the items that have been thrown from Block 52 Cassia Crescent in the past week.

Mr Rommel Lim, a resident, told The New Paper he was chatting with his neighbours at the void deck last Wednesday evening when he saw an incense burner lid land in the open-air carpark in front of the block.

The 63-year-old retiree, who joins his neighbours at the void deck of the HDB block every evening, said: "We did not think much about it at the time."

But that incident marked the beginning of high-rise littering cases at the block, which is home to many former Dakota Crescent residents who moved in last year after their old estate was vacated for redevelopment.

On Thursday evening, a shoe rack was thrown from the block, startling residents gathered at the void deck.

One of them, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, said: "We were so shocked that we jumped in fright."

According to Mr Lee, 71, the perpetrator threw glass bottles from the block even after police officers arrived to investigate.

The following evening, Mr Lim saw a tin can landing inches away from a young man walking across the carpark. A police report was made and an officer arrived at the scene.

Moments later, a foldable chair landed on the second storey landing of the block.

The officer called for backup and the car park was later cordoned off by police.

In the early hours of Saturday, a mahjong table landed on a wooden feature outside the block.

A resident who wanted to be known only as Madam Koh, 65, said the table belonged to a 13th-storey resident who had left it in the corridor.

The cleaner said: "I used to leave a bag of charcoal and a charcoal burner along the corridor but now I keep them inside as I am worried they will be thrown down.

"I hope they find the perpetrator soon, I am scared to walk in unsheltered areas now."

Fellow resident Johan Ahmad, 55, said: "I am worried for the elderly and the kids as it is dangerous for them to be in the neighbourhood."

The police have classified the case as a rash act and are investigating. TNP understands that they have found at least six items in the block, including a padlock, pail, metal tray and glass fragments that may be linked to the case.

Mr Lim and his neighbours are helping to keep a lookout for the perpetrator when they gather at the void deck.

He said: "We try to make full use of our chit-chat sessions by surveilling the area. This way, we can play our part in the community by helping to identify the perpetrator."