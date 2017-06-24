Nanyang Poly student founded his start-up at 15

Reagan Goh is hardly your average teenager. Sitting in his office, the entrepreneur exudes an air of confidence and calm.

At 17, Reagan is already founder of his own IT start-up, AppElit, which aims to help students who are not tech-savvy to create mobile sites and apps.

The idea for AppElit was conceived when he was just 12, and the start-up was officially established when he was 15. He wanted to help people take ownership over theircreations.

AppElit now has partners around the globe, and has five local staff members.

Reagan was listed as the Youngest Mobile App Trainer in the Singapore Book of Records two years ago. His achievements allowed him to enter Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) through the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) and pursue a diploma in business informatics.

EAE allows graduating O-level, final-year Nitec and Higher Nitec students from ITE to apply for and receive conditional offers for admission into polys based on their course-specific aptitudes and interests.

Reagan said: "Singapore has a competitive environment, and I am not academically inclined. EAE was an opportunity to enter poly using the skills and experience I have, instead of having to rely solely on academic results."

Since entering NYP in April, Reagan has already founded a business networking group, which has 30 members, and joined an entrepreneurship club.

On being Singapore's Youngest Mobile App Trainer, he told The New Paper: "It is an honour to hold that position as of today. (The title) has given me a lot of opportunities. However, we cannot be complacent. There will always be someone better than you. Especially since young people these days are a lot more in touch with technology."

The application window for O-level students looking to enter NYP through the EAE closes on June 28.