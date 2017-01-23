Narrow escape for couple with baby stroller at White Sands escalator

A couple with a baby in a stroller narrowly avoided trouble on Saturday after an escalator they had just stepped off buckled behind them.

The incident took place at White Sands shopping mall in Pasir Ris on an escalator riding downwards from the third to the second storey.

According to centre manager Koreen Koh, closed-circuit television footage showed that the incident happened at around 4.35pm as the couple were leaving the escalator landing with the stroller.

The mall's management team immediately responded and were on-site at 4.40pm.

There were no injuries reported.

For the safety of shoppers, the escalator was cordoned off.

Ms Koh said: "We are presently working with the authorities and our service provider, Otis, to investigate the cause of the incident. The escalator will be closed till further notice."

"Even as this is an isolated incident, we are taking all precautions and conducting additional safety checks and monitoring for all escalators in the mall."

She said that all their escalators undergo monthly inspections, and the affected set was last serviced in December.

The mall has also been working with Otis to ensure maintenance requirements follow the new regulations announced by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in November, and takes a serious stance on any non-compliance.

She added that as per BCA's advisory on escalator safety, shoppers with prams, strollers or bulky items, should avoid the escalators and use the lifts instead.

LATEST INCIDENT

This is the latest incident involving malfunctioning escalators here.

On Dec 15, a metal piece broke off from an escalator step at AMK Hub mall in Ang Mo Kio, piercing a young boy's Crocs shoes.

On Jan 11, a stroller got wedged between the steps of an escalator at Raffles Place MRT station. The downward pressure exerted on its wheels had caused the steps to dislodge.

No one was injured in both incidents.