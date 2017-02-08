Nasty break-up aired on social media may cost influencer

Local influencers Nicole Choo, 18, and Ridhwan Azman, 23, recently warred with each other on social media after their break-up, each accusing the other of violence in the relationship.

Now it looks like their online brawl may have offline consequences. Ezbuy.sg, a shopping site, says it is reviewing its working agreement with Choo. She has been a paid partner with the brand since last year.

Ms Wendy Liu, co-founder of ezbuy.sg, said: "As a social media influencer, Nicole has been professional and supportive of our endeavours and campaigns. I understand the impact a public figure, such as Nicole, has on the social media landscape and the community at large.

"Personally, I do not believe in taking private quarrels public, especially via social media platforms."

Ms Liu said the company has spoken to Choo, who is ezbuy.sg's social media ambassador, about the matter.

"My team and I will be reviewing Nicole's current working agreement with us... and may consider putting all social media engagements by Nicole on hold," she said.

As an influencer, Choo works with companies such as ShopBack, Uber, Coca-Cola and Resorts World Sentosa Singapore. Brands that Ridhwan has promoted on Instagram include Black Hair Salon, The Scarlet Singapore and DBS.

The private quarrel-gone-public referred to by Ms Liu started after Choo announced on her personal blog that she and Ridhwan, who had been dating since 2015, have broken up.

In the post, Choo said "it takes two hands to clap", alluding to indiscretions on both sides. Ridhwan, who starred in the first Ah Boys To Men film, fired back on Instagram.

Both alleged that the other person had been violent. Both claimed they had suffered bruises at each other's hands.

TNP reached out to Choo, but she declined to comment on the matter. Ridhwan was uncontactable for comment.