National Day sing-along in Sengkang

National Day songs have been playing on loop islandwide the past month, and some Sengkang residents were treated to a live performance of those well-loved tunes yesterday.

Wearing red shirts and accompanied by music from a portable speaker, a group of about 50 from the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) and several Sengkang residents formed a choir.

They sang National Day favourites such as We Are Singapore, Count On Me Singapore and Home and handed out flags and self-designed postcards to people at Sengkang West, Seletar Mall and coffee shops in the estate.

This is the fifth year that PAYM, taking inspiration from Christmas carolling, has conducted the sing-along.

Called PAYM Loves Red - Sing for Singapore, it was organised by the People Association's Youth Executive Committees (YECs).

More than 70 projects by the YECs involving more than 65,000 young peoplewere planned, from July 16 until the end of this month to celebrate the nation's 52nd birthday.

Educator Leow Hwee Fen, 35, who chairs the Anchorvale Community Club YEC, told The New Paper: "Most Singaporeans today feel that National Day is just another public holiday.

"This project instils love for the nation and reminds people that August 9 is not just another day but a day we come together to celebrate the birth and founding of the nation.

'COMMON IDENTITY'

"Singing National Day songs will remind Singaporeans of our common identity and the songs will provide a sense of nostalgia and pride."

Sengkang resident Alicia Yee, 43, who has been performing with PAYM for two years, and her three children aged eight, 12 and 15, agreed.

The procurement executive said: "We usually watch the National Day parade on TV, but this is a good opportunity for my children to experience the National Day spirit and be appreciative of Singapore."